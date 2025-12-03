High-stakes rivalries define 2027 Rugby World Cup draw

Pool F will feature another high-stakes showdown, as long-time rivals England and Wales meet in what is expected to be a heated clash.

Six pools, each containing four teams, were confirmed for the event, which will take place in Australia from October 1 to November 13 in 2027.

Here is everything you need to know about the Rugby World Cup.

Rugby World Cup 2027 pools and nations

Pool A

New Zealand

Australia

Chile

Hong Kong China

Pool B

South Africa

Italy

Georgia

Romania

Pool C

Argentina

Fiji

Spain

Canada

Pool D

Ireland

Scotland

Uruguay

Portugal

Pool E

France

Japan

USA

Samoa

Pool F

England

Ireland

Tonga

Zimbabwe

Rugby World Cup 2027 matches

The match schedule will be announced on February 3, 2026.

Rugby World Cup 2027 format

Pool stage

Win = 4 points

Draw = 2 points

Bonus point = Score 4 or more tries in a match

Bonus point = Lose by less than 8 points

The six pool winners, six runners-up and four best third-placed teams progress to the knockout rounds.

Knockout stage

Starting with a round-of-16, there will be four single elimination rounds that will determine the winner of the Rugby World Cup.

There will also be a third-place playoff for the two semi-final losers.