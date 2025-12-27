Highway accident kills 10 in northeast Brazil

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 10 people were killed Saturday in a head-on collision between two vehicles on a highway in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia, the Federal Highway Police said, News.az reports, citing BBC.

The crash occurred on federal highway BR-101, the country's longest highway, near the city of Mucuri in the far south of the state.

According to local media, both vehicles caught fire after the impact, forcing authorities to close the highway as they work to determine the cause of the accident.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

