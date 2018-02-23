Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia builds its reality on the basis of mythical tales

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 23, Armenia's Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian told reporters that Azerbaijan tries to distort the EU approach to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. As for the Azerbaijani interpretation of Brussels Declaration, he noted that Azerbaijan is screaming of fear and resembles a timid fairy-tale hero.

In response to the statement of Nalbandian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev said the following:

"It is not surprising that the Armenian Foreign Ministry has appealed to fairy tales. Because it is no secret that Armenia build its own reality on the basis of mythical tales. The illogicality claimed by Armenia can only be explained by fairy tales. This kind of conjectures of the Armenian leadership in the pre-election period is addressed only to domestic consumption. Instead of reading the final document of the EU Eastern Partnership Summit in the UN Security Council resolutions, the Armenian Foreign Minister addresses the tales and fables. In the final statement of the European Union's Brussels summit, the EU commitment to territorial integrity and sovereignty within the internationally recognized borders of all Eastern Partnership countries, including Azerbaijan, is once again expressed."

