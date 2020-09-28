Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia keeps spreading disinformation on social networks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian side keeps spreading fake information on social networks, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan.

“The Armenians spread misinformation that the Azerbaijani General Mais Barkhudarov was allegedly taken, prisoner. All this is aimed at preventing the development of internal chaos in this country. The information disseminated by Armenia has no real grounds,” Hajiyev said.

News.Az