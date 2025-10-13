Yandex metrika counter

Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan is at forefront of regional diplomacy
Photo credit: e-huquq.az

Azerbaijan is at the forefront of regional diplomacy, Hikmat Hajiyev, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on X, News.Az reports.

"Peace in the Middle East!!! History in the Making!!! Azerbaijan is at the forefront of regional diplomacy!!!" reads the post.


