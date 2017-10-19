Hikmat Hajiyev: Italy's Trentino-Alto Adige autonomous region could be successful model for Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan is a 'natural partner' of the European Union and Italy."

During the conference dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Azerbaijani-Italian diplomatic relations held in the Italian Senate on October 18, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev gave an interview to Andrea Marcigliano, senior researcher at the Nodo di Gordio think center in Italy. The interview was published in Italy's prestigious 'Il Giornale' newspaper.

The prospects of cooperation with the European Union and Italy were touched upon in the interview. In this regard, Hajiyev said that Azerbaijan is a 'natural partner' of the European Union and Italy, mentioning Azerbaijan's close ties with Europe, its role in preventing terrorism, illegal migration, extremism and radicalism, contribution to Europe's energy security. He also noted that intensive negotiations on the conclusion of the Strategic Partnership Agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union were held and that this agreement will play an important role for the development of comprehensive cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan in the coming years.

Responding to the question about recent developments in the Middle East, Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan is also concerned with the situation in the region as well as the whole international community. According to him, in order to ensure stability in the region long-lasting conflicts should be resolved in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, and the political experiments aimed at interfering in the internal affairs of the states and violating the governance system must be ended and inter-religious dialogue should be encouraged.

As for the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution and Italy's contribution to this issue, the spokesman said that the political-legal basis of the conflict settlement and the steps to be taken are clear. The four resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council on the conflict once again reaffirm the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and require the unconditional and complete withdrawal of the Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

As regards Italy's contribution to the conflict resolution, he said that the model of the Trentino-Alto Adige autonomous region of Italy could be one of the successful models to be studied for the autonomous status of the Nagorno-Karabakh region within the borders of Azerbaijan and considering Italy's membership in the OSCE Minsk Group and its future chairmanship in the OSCE it would be very useful to study this model and Italy's experience within the framework of the Minsk Group.

During the interview, Hajiyev touched upon such issues as diversification of Azerbaijan's economy, development of non-oil sector, stabilization of oil prices in the world market.

