Hikmat Hajiyev: OSCE MG must express concrete position on Armenia’s military aggression

The provocation of Armenia in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district is a disqusting act against Azerbaijan, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said at a press conference on Thursday, Trend reports.

“The relevant international organizations were informed about this,” Hajiyev said.

"The UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, the OSCE, as well as other international organizations were provided with the necessary information,” assistant to the Azerbaijani president added. “Turkey immediately reacted. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also expressed its position. The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, 57 OIC member-states, Iran, Saudi Arabia supported us. However, the OSCE Minsk Group must voice a concrete position on the act of Armenia’s military aggression. Unfortunately, we again receive standard answers."

“Armenia is trying to shift responsibility for the committed provocation onto Azerbaijan,” he noted.

“However, Armenia’s intentions were exposed thanks to the timely steps taken by the Azerbaijani president,” Hajiyev said. “Armenians conceal their losses. The international community is closely monitoring these actions.”

“There are no problems with staffing the Azerbaijani army,” Hajiyev added. “Today, the Azerbaijani army uses the highest technologies. But for this purpose, it is extremely important to conduct exercises and courses. Such courses are held at the highest level."

News.Az