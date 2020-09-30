Hikmet Hajiyev: The international community must adequately respond to Armenia's use of terrorist forces against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

As noted by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in an interview with Russia-1 and in the general debate segment of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, Armenia is in the process of bringing terrorists and mercenaries from the Middle East to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The due statement came from Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, according to AzerTag.

Hajiyev said that this policy has been pursued by Armenia for a long time: “Also, these terrorists are brought by Armenia to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan with their families and settled. These people also take part in military operations against Azerbaijan. This is a matter of serious concern for Azerbaijan. At the same time, mercenaries and terrorists were widely used in the active phase of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict in the 1990s. It is necessary to mention the terrorist organization ASALA, terrorist groups such as ARABO, ARAMO. Recently, a person of Armenian descent from the Middle East admitted that he was fighting against Azerbaijan in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan as a representative of the terrorist organization ASALA. Azerbaijan also has concerns and the international community must respond adequately to the use of such terrorist forces by Armenia against Azerbaijan."

