Hillary Clinton to testify in Epstein probe

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is scheduled to testify behind closed doors on Thursday before a congressional committee investigating the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The deposition, set to take place in Chappaqua, New York, comes as the Republican-led House Oversight Committee intensifies its long-running inquiry into Epstein’s connections with prominent political and business figures, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Clinton, the Democratic Party’s 2016 presidential nominee, has said she has limited information to provide. She has also accused the panel of attempting to redirect attention from President Donald Trump and his past association with Epstein.

Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, had initially declined to testify. However, they agreed after lawmakers signaled they would pursue contempt proceedings. Bill Clinton is scheduled to appear before the committee on Friday.

Committee Chairman James Comer has said transcripts of both depositions will be made public.

Epstein died in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. His case continues to generate political controversy in the United States and abroad, as investigators review documents and testimony related to his network of high-profile contacts.

The U.S. Justice Department has released millions of pages of Epstein-related materials in recent months following congressional action, adding renewed scrutiny to figures who had past interactions with him.

