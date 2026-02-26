JD Vance: US will block Iran nuclear weapon

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Washington will ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon, stressing that diplomacy is the preferred path but warning that other options remain available.

In an interview, Vance said Donald Trump has been “crystal clear” that Iran cannot be allowed to develop nuclear weapons capability. While ongoing negotiations aim for a diplomatic resolution, Vance emphasized that the administration has “a number of other tools at its disposal” if talks fail, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Delegations from the United States and Iran are set to hold a third round of indirect nuclear negotiations in Geneva under Omani mediation. Vance expressed hope that Tehran would take the discussions seriously but reiterated that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear arms remains the central objective.

He also claimed the U.S. has seen evidence that Iran is attempting to rebuild its nuclear capacity following previous U.S. strikes, while Iranian officials have maintained that their missile program is defensive in nature.

The comments underscore rising geopolitical tensions as diplomatic efforts continue alongside warnings of potential military action if negotiations collapse.

News.Az