Historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan was destroyed by Armenia during 30-year-long occupation, says MP

The irresponsible and unfounded remarks made by the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Ani Badalyan, are unacceptable and undermine the peace process, Azerbaijani MP Javid Osmanov told News.Az.

According to the Azerbaijani lawmaker, Badalyan’s allegations of the “destruction of the Armenian cultural heritage in Karabakh” do not reflect the reality.

“It should be noted that all cultural, historical and religious monuments belonging to Azerbaijan were destroyed during the 30-year-long occupation of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region by Armenia. Moreover, the cultural and historical heritage of Western Azerbaijanis on the territory of present-day Armenia was wiped off the face of the earth,” Osmanov said.

The MP also strongly rejected the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s groundless allegations of “blockade, aggression and ethnic cleansing in Karabakh”.

“Azerbaijan has never imposed the blockade in Karabakh and carried out ethnic cleansing against the civilian population [Armenian residents of Karabakh]. During the 44-day war in 2020 and anti-terror measures in September this year, Azerbaijan struck only legitimate military targets,” he said.

“It should be emphasized that there is no expression of “the people of Nagorno-Karabakh”. Such so-called expressions undermine the ongoing peace process. On the contrary, the civilian population of Azerbaijan, as well as our compatriots from Western Azerbaijan, were subjected to aggression and ethnic cleansing by Armenia. Therefore, Armenia’s all accusations against Azerbaijan are unfounded and unacceptable,” MP Osmanov added.

News.Az