HIV infections surging among young drug users in Fiji

A Fijian health official warned that the surge in HIV infections, particularly among young people who inject drugs, has escalated into a national crisis, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Penioni Ravunawa said on Monday that the situation has gone beyond the country's current technical and professional capacity.

He made the remarks at the opening of the National Needle and Syringe Program Implementation Workshop, according to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation.

Ravunawa said it has become a national security challenge for Fiji's future, urging participants to approach the workshop with urgency.

Decades of global evidence have shown that needle and syringe programs save lives, he noted.

Ravunawa warned that delaying action will result in more infections and preventable deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Fiji has recorded some of its highest annual HIV numbers in recent years, with infections increasingly detected among young people and key at-risk groups.

Stigma remains a significant barrier, often preventing individuals from seeking testing or returning for follow-up care once diagnosed.

