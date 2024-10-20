Hoax bomb threats cause chaos for Indian airline

+ ↺ − 16 px

This week, over 70 domestic and international flights operated by Indian airlines have received bomb threats, all of which have been confirmed as false alarms.

Indian airlines have been facing a wave of hoax bomb threats this week, with over 70 domestic and international flights targeted. The threats, which have caused widespread disruptions and forced emergency procedures, have mostly turned out to be false alarms News.Az reports citing Hindustantimes . However, they have left airlines and authorities scrambling to ensure passenger safety, while investigating the sources of the threats.Among the airlines most affected are Air India Express, Air India, Vistara, IndiGo, and Akasa Air, with each reporting multiple security scares. Air India Express was particularly hit hard, with at least seven of their flights receiving bomb threats. At least two Air India flights also received similar threats. An Air India flight from Mumbai to London had to be escorted by a Royal Air Force fighter jet to Heathrow Airport after a bomb threat, which was later confirmed to be a hoax.Vistara, another major carrier, saw six of its flights targeted. Five of these were international routes, including flights from Singapore, Frankfurt, and Colombo to India. One Vistara flight from Udaipur to Mumbai was taken to an isolation bay upon landing after a threatening note was found in the lavatory, prompting thorough security checks. The airline followed protocol by notifying authorities immediately, a spokesperson said.

