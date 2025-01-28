Yandex metrika counter

Honda plans to launch affordable EV in North America by 2026

Photo: Reuters

Honda Motor is set to introduce a small electric vehicle priced under $30,000 in North America by as early as 2026, according to a report by the Nikkei newspaper.

The automaker will produce the low-cost model locally, the Nikkei said, adding it will roll it out as part of its upcoming "Honda 0 Series" EV lineup, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Honda has previously said the series will be launched globally, starting from the North American market. A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a comment request.

Japan's second-biggest automaker has been slow to step up sales of battery-powered vehicles, lagging behind U.S., European and Chinese rivals, including Tesla, Volkswagen and BYD.

The company is striving to have battery-powered and fuel-cell vehicles make up all of its new car sales by 2040.

