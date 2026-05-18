Qatar Airways, Philippine Airlines enhance connectivity across Europe, Asia

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Qatar Airways and Philippine Airlines are expanding their strategic partnership by enhancing connectivity between both carriers’ networks.

Starting June 1, 2026, Philippine Airlines will place its (PR) code on Qatar Airways flights operating from Manila, Cebu, Clark, and Davao to Doha, allowing connections to more than 20 major European cities, including Paris, Rome, and Frankfurt via Hamad International Airport, the Qatari air carrier said in a statement, News.Az reports.

In return, Qatar Airways will place its (QR) code on Philippine Airlines’ domestic routes, enabling passengers arriving in Manila and Cebu to connect seamlessly to popular leisure destinations such as Caticlan and Puerto Princesa.

Alongside the expanded codeshare agreement, Qatar Airways’ loyalty programme, Privilege Club, has entered into a partnership with Philippine Airlines’ Mabuhay Miles, extending benefits to members of both programmes. This marks Privilege Club’s 26th airline partnership and strengthens its presence in Southeast Asia, offering members more opportunities to collect and redeem Avios across Philippine Airlines’ global network.

Privilege Club members will now be able to earn and spend Avios on Philippine Airlines routes across Australasia, Southeast Asia, and the United States, as well as on additional domestic destinations in the Philippines, including Cebu, Clark, and Davao City.

Similarly, Mabuhay Miles members will be able to earn and redeem miles when flying across Qatar Airways’ global network, including destinations in Africa and Europe. For Philippine Airlines, the partnership enhances its reach in the Middle East by expanding access to Qatar Airways’ network.

News.Az