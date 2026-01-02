Hong Kong arrests 21 in building renovation corruption probe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hong Kong authorities have arrested 21 people on suspicion of corruption linked to renovation work at two residential housing estates, as the city intensifies a crackdown on construction-related graft following a deadly high-rise fire last year.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) said the arrests followed enforcement operations targeting a triad-linked syndicate involved in building renovation projects. Those detained include middlemen, contractors, project consultants and members of owners’ corporations, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

According to the agency, one contractor is suspected of bribing consultants and owners’ representatives to secure a renovation contract worth HK$33 million ($4.24 million). In a separate case, middlemen allegedly used corrupt means to collect proxy authorisations from residents to manipulate votes for future contracts

The arrests come after a major fire in November swept through multiple residential towers, killing more than 160 people and sparking public anger. Authorities said substandard renovation materials contributed to the blaze, prompting closer scrutiny of the construction and maintenance sector.

