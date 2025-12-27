Türkiye ratifies Hong Kong deal, UN marine pact
On Saturday, Türkiye ratified two important international agreements, publishing the laws in the Official Gazette and officially bringing them into effect.
The first is an investment protection pact with Hong Kong, formally titled the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China on the Reciprocal Promotion and Protection of Investments,” News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.
The deal was initially signed in Ankara on June 1, 2023, and in Hong Kong on October 31, 2023.
Türkiye also approved a United Nations marine biodiversity agreement aimed at conserving and sustainably using marine life in areas beyond national jurisdiction.
The deal, “Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction,” signed in New York on September 27, 2024, came with accompanying declarations.
Both agreements became effective immediately following their publication.