Hong Kong police are searching for two men who allegedly assaulted a 74-year-old homeless man and set fire to debris at a public stairwell under a footbridge in Tsz Wan Shan early Tuesday.

A security guard alerted authorities around 3:49 a.m., and officers found the injured man at the scene. Witnesses reported that the suspects, dressed in black, beat the victim with a standing floor sign before setting nearby debris on fire and fleeing toward Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The victim was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment, suffering pain in his left forearm. Police continue their investigation to locate the suspects.

