Yandex metrika counter

Hong Kong police hunt 2 suspects in homeless attack

  • World
  • Share
Hong Kong police hunt 2 suspects in homeless attack
Photo: SCMP

Hong Kong police are searching for two men who allegedly assaulted a 74-year-old homeless man and set fire to debris at a public stairwell under a footbridge in Tsz Wan Shan early Tuesday.

A security guard alerted authorities around 3:49 a.m., and officers found the injured man at the scene. Witnesses reported that the suspects, dressed in black, beat the victim with a standing floor sign before setting nearby debris on fire and fleeing toward Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The victim was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment, suffering pain in his left forearm. Police continue their investigation to locate the suspects.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      