Hong Kong's pivotal role in TCM internationalization underscored at key forum

Hong Kong on Thursday kicked off the 2025 Hong Kong International Traditional Chinese Medicine Congress, drawing nearly 500 experts, scholars, industry leaders, and business representatives, and more than 130 exhibitors, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Spanning four days, the event is hosted by the Bauhinia Culture Group and organized by the Bauhinia Magazine, and features exhibitions of rare Chinese medicinal herbs, cultural experiences, product showcases, and lectures by renowned practitioners, highlighting the practical value and future prospects of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

Participants from various sectors, including the government, industry, academia, and research, will discuss new pathways and opportunities for the internationalization of TCM.

In his address at the opening ceremony, Leung Chun-ying, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, emphasized Hong Kong's proactive integration into the national TCM development strategy while also reaching out to the international community.

He stressed the importance of exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, adhering to the spirit of mutual benefit, and enhancing communication, in order to jointly build a community of common health for humanity.

Eric Chan, chief secretary for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, said the rich TCM culture and resources that the nation possesses and the HKSAR's highly internationalized healthcare system, scientific capabilities and business environment are two distinct advantages that the HKSAR has.

The HKSAR government will integrate these strengths and transform them into driving forces for development, making Hong Kong the "bridgehead" for the globalization of TCM, Chan said.

Jia Zhongwu, an official from the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, noted the significant advancements in TCM development in the HKSAR, particularly in medical services, research innovation, and industry growth.

He believed that the conference would play a pivotal role in enhancing collaboration between the mainland and Hong Kong in TCM.

The event will also feature a TCM expo, parallel forums, brand promotions, product launches, community free clinics, and lectures throughout the congress.

