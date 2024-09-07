Horoscope for September 8-14

+ ↺ − 16 px

What feels like a “no” at first may turn into a “yes” by the end of the week. The sun in Virgo faces off with Saturn in Pisces on the 8th, an aspect that makes boundaries of all kinds very clear. Then on the 12th, the sun squares off with Jupiter infusing our disappointments with a little bit of hope.

Mercury is back on the move and re-enters Virgo on the 9th where the communication planet was previously from July 25 through August 14. Conversations from midsummer are back on the table now, but what felt confusing before now has a clear strategy. Mercury connects with Mars on the 11th boosting drive and resolve, News.Az reports citing foreign media Your schedule is packed to the brim, but despite popular opinion, you don’t actually have to do it all. Lean into flexibility this week, Aries. Routines you began with gusto back in late July and abandoned in mid-August are revisited this week with more clarity. Blocking off time for meditation (whatever that means to you) is just as important as all the birthday parties and work meetings.This week’s mantra: “Stillness.”What seems restrictive at the start of the week may feel rewarding by the week’s end. You’re learning that serving the group doesn’t always serve your own needs, but finding a balance is key. Especially in a time like this when you’re eager to network and make friends. Be mindful of your budget as you’re accepting social invitations. A desire to be generous may leave you feeling personally depleted if you’re not discerning.This week’s mantra: “Choice.”You begin this week revisiting conversations about home and family that first came up in late July. What you perceived as a roadblock then now feels like a catharsis. You’re finally naming your desires for personal space. At the same time, you’re being pulled away from these personal breakthroughs to deal with obligations at work. As you step into your power, you’re learning that success often comes with added responsibilities.This week’s mantra: “Resolve.”All those missed texts and emails from back in late July and early August finally catch up to you this week. Though this much communication usually overwhelms you, you’re actually feeling on top of your schedule, routine and group chats in an empowering way. At the same time, you might be struggling to name your larger goal. Stay open to possibilities that seem out of reach as solutions could come in unexpected ways. Keep your mind on the big picture.This week’s mantra: “Expanse.”Though you really want to just sit back and enjoy the last bits of summer, you’re stuck dealing with matters of debt, shared finances and tricky power dynamics this week. When someone draws a boundary, it isn’t a personal attack, but a chance to tune into your own self worth and abundance. The more you respect your own energy levels, the more you figure out who’s actually on your team. You don’t have to chase connections.This week’s mantra: “Attract.”It’s still your season, Virgo, and this is a week to focus on yourself. You’re reconsidering your boundaries in relationships and questioning what you need to feel secure and seen. Mercury re-enters your sign on the 9th and you’re able to pick up projects and conversations that you abandoned back in late July. All that introspection wasn’t a waste, but now it’s time for you to speak your mind and move forward.This week’s mantra: “Presence.”Sometimes it’s hard to discern the difference between a coping mechanism and self-sabotage. Sometimes what you’re doing is a little bit of both. Subconscious patterns come to light this week, and you’re pushed to consider what’s really serving you. The key is finding more satisfaction in your work and daily routines. Your larger goals are worth pursuing but accomplishing them requires taking on some less glamorous work.This week’s mantra: “Action.”So much of the last few weeks has been about getting clear on your professional goals, and now you’re ready to get out there and connect. The job that left you hanging back in late July is finally returning your emails, and your friend finally passes along your contact info to her boss. At the same time, you might be feeling a bit cut off from your creative or romantic life. Remember that it’s not one or the other, you can work on both concurrently.This week’s mantra: “Join.”It’s been extremely difficult to juggle responsibilities between work and home for you lately, and this week you reach a breaking point. It’s OK to lean on your partner or bestie for support (though they might also be going through it). It might feel simpler to focus on work (the part of this that feels more straightforward and on track), but it’s important to also pay attention to family even if that feels more vulnerable.This week’s mantra: “Compassion.”This week, you're revisiting plans related to travel, education, or publishing that stalled in mid-August. The plan you set up back then may not be the plan anymore, but remember: it’s OK to pivot. Your greater vision is becoming clearer now and though there’s so much to do, try not to weigh yourself down with unnecessary work. The point is work smarter, not harder. A conversation with your boss or mentor informs your next steps and helps you take something off your plate.This week’s mantra: “Align.”This week you’re tasked with balancing the books as it becomes clear some of your joint investments have become lopsided. You may also be revisiting plans to tackle debt, take on loans or move into freelancing that you abandoned back in mid-August while dealing with other things. What’s challenging you right now in these areas may soon grow into abundant opportunities if you stay open to creative solutions.This week’s mantra: “Alternative.”Are you giving too much to others when you really need to focus on yourself? Or is it the other way around: Are you avoiding hard conversations because you’re obsessed with “self-care”? This week may bring one of your closest relationships to a challenging impasse and finding strength in yourself is the only way through. Growth is possible in all areas of your life right now if you’re willing to also accept your limits.This week’s mantra: “Wings.”

News.Az