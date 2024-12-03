Horror thriller Heretic starring Hugh Grant set to release on digital streaming

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heretic, the chilling horror thriller featuring Hugh Grant, will soon be available for digital streaming. Directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the film premiered in theaters on November 8.

How Did Audiences And Critics Receive ‘Heretic’?

The official logline for Heretic reads, “Two young missionaries are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed, becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse,” News.Az reports, citing Forbes. Grant stars as Mr. Reed, while Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East play the Mormon missionaries, Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton, respectively. Topher Grace also stars in Heretic as Elder Kennedy.According to When to Stream, Heretic is expected to arrive on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, December 10.While When to Stream is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, the streaming tracker noted that Heretic’s studio A24 has not announced or confirmed the release date and it is subject to change.Per The Numbers, Heretic has earned $26.8 million in North American ticket sales and $9 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $35.8 million to date.According to The Associated Press, Heretic had a production budget of less than $10 million before prints and advertising costs.Heretic was a big hit with Rotten Tomatoes critics, who collectively gave the film a 91% “fresh” rating based on 248 reviews. Audiences, meanwhile, gave Heretic a 77% “fresh” rating on RT’s Popcornmeter based on 1,000-plus verified user ratings.The RT Critics Consensus reads, “Hugh Grant has infectious fun playing against type in Heretic, a religious horror that preaches the gospel of cerebral chills over cheap shocks.”Among RT’s top critics who gave Heretic a “fresh” review was ABC News’ Peter Travers, who wrote, “Hugh Grant uses his charm for evil in this provocative cat-and-mouse game about the meaning, if any, of religion in a godless modern world. The romcom dreamboat of yore has been replaced by a diabolical presence eager to send us all to hell. What fun.”

News.Az