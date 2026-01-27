Hostel fire near Moscow kills four

+ ↺ − 16 px

A deadly fire broke out at a hostel in the city of Balashikha in Russia’s Moscow region on Tuesday morning, leaving four people dead and several others injured.

The blaze spread quickly through the building, prompting an emergency response from local firefighting units. Despite rescue efforts, four people were confirmed dead at the scene, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Officials reported that six others sustained injuries and were taken to medical facilities for treatment. Their current condition has not yet been disclosed.

Emergency services continue to work at the site, while investigators are examining the cause of the fire. Further details are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

News.Az