Hosting a music festival in Shusha, Azerbaijan demonstrates that it is a peaceful and cultural country - Georgian expert

"Recently Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev declared the city of Shusha the cultural capital of Azerbaijan. As a cultural capital, it should certainly host cultural events: song and dance festivals of all kinds, scientific conferences," Georgian political scientist Guram Markhulia told News.Az.

"I think the city will get its new look and subsequently international festivals will be held in Shusha. It is in line with the policy of the Azerbaijani state. Azerbaijan also demonstrates that it is a peaceful and cultural country," the expert said.

News.Az