Houthi drone crashes into hotel in Eilat, Israel
A Houthi drone crashed into a hotel in Eilat on Thursday.

The IDF confirmed the impact in a statement and said the drone had been "launched from the east," News.Az reports citing The Jerusalem Post.

"Search and rescue teams are operating in the area where the report was received regarding the impact," the military said.


