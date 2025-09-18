The IDF confirmed the impact in a statement and said the drone had been "launched from the east," News.Az reports citing The Jerusalem Post.
Houthi drone crashes into hotel in Eilat, Israel
- 18 Sep 2025 20:46
- 18 Sep 2025 20:58
- 1034737
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/houthi-drone-crashes-into-hot-el-in-eilat-israel Copied
Photo credit: Screenshot/Telegram, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)
A Houthi drone crashed into a hotel in Eilat on Thursday.
"Search and rescue teams are operating in the area where the report was received regarding the impact," the military said.