Houthis claim attack on US warships in Red Sea

"Over the past few hours, missile troops, drone units and the navy conducted a joint operation targeting enemy warships in the Red Sea, led by USS Harry Truman," he said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Saree also stated that the Houthis had attacked military targets in Israel with drones.

On March 15, the US started to carry out massive strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen based on an order from President Donald Trump. The US Central Command said that the goal was to defend American interests and restore freedom of navigation. In response, the Ansar Allah movement twice attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern part of the Red Sea, using missiles and drones. There were no reports of damage to the vessel.