Cargo ship on fire north of Dubai: UKMTO

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The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it has received a report of a fire aboard a cargo vessel in the Gulf, News.Az informs, citing Al Jazeera.

According to the agency, the unnamed ship reported a blaze in its engine room while sailing about 36 nautical miles (58 km) north of Dubai.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but all crew members are safe and accounted for, UKMTO said.

The agency also reported a separate incident west of Mina Saqr, though no additional details have been provided.

News.Az