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Huge fire erupts at UAE's Fujairah petroleum site after Iranian drone attack

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Huge fire erupts at UAE's Fujairah petroleum site after Iranian drone attack
Source: Reuters

A large fire, caused by a drone strike from Iran, erupted Monday in the Fujairah petroleum industrial zone, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the media office of the Fujairah government said in a post on X, News.Az reports.

Local civil defense teams are responding to the incident.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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