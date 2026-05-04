Huge fire erupts at UAE's Fujairah petroleum site after Iranian drone attack
- 04 May 2026 19:43
- 04 May 2026 19:53
- 1057942
- Middle East
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Source: Reuters
A large fire, caused by a drone strike from Iran, erupted Monday in the Fujairah petroleum industrial zone, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the media office of the Fujairah government said in a post on X, News.Az reports.
Local civil defense teams are responding to the incident.
By Nijat Babayev