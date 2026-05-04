CENTCOM claims safe passage of 2 US-flagged vessels through Strait of Hormuz

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The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said that two US-flagged merchant vessels successfully transited through the Strait of Hormuz and are now safely continuing on their journey, News.Az reports.

The announcement comes as Washington has launched a naval mission dubbed “Project Freedom.”

U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Arabian Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz in support of Project Freedom. American forces are actively assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping. As a first step, 2 U.S.-flagged merchant… pic.twitter.com/SVDxDhK72I — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 4, 2026

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, CENTCOM said guided-missile destroyers were deployed to ensure safe passage for US vessels and are “actively assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping.”

News.Az