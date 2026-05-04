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CENTCOM claims safe passage of 2 US-flagged vessels through Strait of Hormuz

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CENTCOM claims safe passage of 2 US-flagged vessels through Strait of Hormuz
Source: CENTCOM

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said that two US-flagged merchant vessels successfully transited through the Strait of Hormuz and are now safely continuing on their journey, News.Az reports.

The announcement comes as Washington has launched a naval mission dubbed “Project Freedom.”

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, CENTCOM said guided-missile destroyers were deployed to ensure safe passage for US vessels and are “actively assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping.”


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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