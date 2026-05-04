Tanker hit by unknown projectiles off UAE's Fujairah: UKMTO

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A tanker was hit by unindentified projectiles off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday evening, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency has said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The agency informed that it received the report at around 1940 GMT on Sunday from the vessel. The report said the vessel was struck while traveling about 144.45 km north of the UAE city of Fujairah, which is near the Strait of Hormuz.

All crew aboard the tanker were safe, and no environmental impact were reported, the UKMTO said in the warning.

Authorities were investigating the incident. Vessels were advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO, the agency said.

Media reports on Monday also said that British military has said a vessel has been hit by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz.

News.Az