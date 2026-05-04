Iran threatens US carriers near Hormuz with missile and drone attacks

Iran threatens US carriers near Hormuz with missile and drone attacks

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Iran’s army commander in chief, Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami, warned Monday that any attempt by US aircraft carriers to approach the Strait of Hormuz would be met with force, saying Iran has deployed “cruise missiles and combat drones.”

“The American aircraft carriers, with the stealth of radar silence, imagined they could approach the Strait of Hormuz; but our response was fire,” Hatami said in a post on X, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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He added that “cruise missiles and combat drones took to the skies,” and he described regional security as a nonnegotiable Iranian priority.

Hatami also said Iranian forces maintain close surveillance over the Persian Gulf, adding: “Every inch of these waters is within the range of our will.”

The US military said earlier today that two US-flagged merchant vessels have successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has denied this, calling the US Central Command’s statement “baseless” and “outright lies.”

News.Az