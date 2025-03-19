Houthis claim attack on USS Harry Truman for fourth time in 72 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yemen’s Houthis said its members delivered another strike on US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman in the Red Sea, the fourth in the past 72 hours, the representative of the Houthi armed forces, Yahya Saria, announced.

In his words, the attack involved "several cruise missiles and drones" and came in response to a recent US air strike on Houthi sites in Yemen, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"After we resumed our operations, aimed at supporting the oppressed people of Palestine, [Houthi] armed forces detected the military activity of the adversary, plotting a large-scale aerial raid against our country. In response, our missile forces, naval forces and drone units carried out a joint operation involving several cruise missiles and drones, which targeted the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea <…>, foiling the enemy’s plans and preventing aggression," Saria said. "All objectives have been successfully achieved."

"It was the fourth strike on the US aircraft carrier over the past 72 hours," he added.

