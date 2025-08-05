Houthis claim ballistic missile launch toward Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yahya Sarea, the military spokesperson for Yemen's Houthi movement, announced that the group launched a “Palestine-2” ballistic missile toward Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The Israel Home Front Command issued alerts across several central regions in response to the missile threat, including Yarkon, Shfela, Judean Foothills, and Lakhish districts. Alerts were reported in cities and towns such as Modi'in, Beit Shemesh, Mazkeret Batya, Kiryat Malakhi, Abu Ghosh, Latrun, and the Jerusalem hills, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

The incident concluded at 01:11 a.m. local time, with no reports of missile impacts or casualties.

Since the beginning of July, at least 14 missiles and 6 unmanned aerial vehicles have been launched from Yemen toward Israel. According to Israeli authorities, all were either intercepted or landed in open areas. This marks an average of one launch every 36 hours.

