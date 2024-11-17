Houthis claim responsibility for strikes on Tel Aviv and Ashkelon

Houthi fighters stage a rally in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and against the U.S.-led airstrikes on Yemen, in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)

Yemen's Ansar Allah Houthi rebels launched strikes on Tel Aviv's Jaffa neighborhood and Ashkelon, according to military spokesperson Yahya Sarea, News.Az reports citing TASS .

"The air forces <…> conducted a military operation and delivered strikes on a number of military and vital facilities of the Israeli enemy in Jaffa and Ashkelon in the south of occupied Palestine," he said in a statement posted on his Telegram channel.According to Sarea, the Houthi drones "successfully hit their targets" in Israel.

News.Az