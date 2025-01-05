Yandex metrika counter

Houthis claim to have fired a hypersonic missile at an Israeli power plant

Houthis claim to have fired a hypersonic missile at an Israeli power plant
Houthi rebels from Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement have launched a hypersonic missile strike on Israel's Orot Rabin power station in northwestern Israel, according to the movement's military spokesman, Yahya Saree, News.Az citing the TASS.

"Missile troops <...> have carried out a military operation, attacking the enemy’s Orot Rabin power plant with a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile," he told the Al Masirah TV channel.

