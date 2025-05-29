Houthis fire missile at Tel Aviv during soccer final, rock concert
Late Thursday, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched a ballistic missile, setting off air raid sirens across central Israel. The IDF confirmed that the threat was intercepted shortly after the alarms were activated.
The missile fire came during the Israeli soccer cup finals, where tens of thousands of fans were on hand at the Bloomfield stadium. The game was halted for 10 minutes before resuming, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
At the same time, Singer Aviv Gefen appeared before crowds at Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv. Audiences said they could not hear the sirens and were unaware that they had come under attack or were in danger.
Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol," the military said in a statement.
The attack comes one day after the IDF struck Yemen’s Sanaa airport in retaliation for continuing Houthi missile launches against the country.
"Air Force planes have now attacked terrorist targets of the Houthi terrorist organization at the airport in Sanaa and destroyed the last remaining plane used by the Houthis," Defense Minister Israel Katz said after the strike.
"This is a clear message and a direct continuation of the policy we have established: whoever fires at the State of Israel will pay heavy prices. The ports in Yemen will continue to be severely damaged, and the airport in Sanaa will be destroyed again and again, as will other strategic infrastructure used by the Houthi terrorist organization and its supporters.