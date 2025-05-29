Yandex metrika counter

Houthis fire missile at Tel Aviv during soccer final, rock concert

Late Thursday, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched a ballistic missile, setting off air raid sirens across central Israel. The IDF confirmed that the threat was intercepted shortly after the alarms were activated.

The missile fire came during the Israeli soccer cup finals, where tens of thousands of fans were on hand at the Bloomfield stadium. The game was halted for 10 minutes before resuming, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
At the same time, Singer Aviv Gefen appeared before crowds at Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv. Audiences said they could not hear the sirens and were unaware that they had come under attack or were in danger.

