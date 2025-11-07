How quantum computing could revolutionise technology in the coming decade

+ ↺ − 16 px

Quantum computing is moving from a scientific experiment into a technology that could reshape industries, economies and national security, News.az reports.

The coming decade is expected to mark a turning point, as rapid progress in hardware, software and funding accelerates the race to build machines capable of solving problems far beyond the limits of today’s computers. Governments, tech giants and research institutes are now treating quantum computing as one of the most strategically important technologies of the 2020s and early 2030s.

Quantum computers differ from classical computers in a fundamental way: instead of using bits that represent 0 or 1, they use quantum bits, or qubits, which can exist in multiple states simultaneously. This allows them to process complex calculations at speeds that traditional systems cannot achieve. While practical, error-corrected quantum machines are not yet available, prototypes are advancing quickly. Several major companies have announced significant milestones in 2024 and 2025, including the development of new qubit architectures with improved stability and reduced error rates. These advances suggest that the next decade could see the transition from experimental quantum chips to usable systems for real-world applications.

One of the areas where quantum computing could have the biggest impact is drug discovery and medical research. Quantum simulations can model molecular interactions with extraordinary precision, something classical computers struggle to do at scale. Pharmaceutical companies are already collaborating with quantum labs to speed up the identification of new compounds, reduce the costs of clinical trials and personalise treatments. As global health systems face rising demand and limited resources, quantum-driven discoveries could become essential for future medical breakthroughs.

Financial markets are another sector preparing for a quantum shift. Banks and investment firms are exploring quantum algorithms that can optimise portfolios, improve risk modelling and detect fraud patterns hidden deep in complex datasets. Over the past year, several financial institutions in Europe, the US and Asia have launched pilot programs to test quantum-inspired optimisation tools, highlighting the growing belief that early adoption may offer a competitive edge. The coming decade could see quantum computing integrated into high-frequency trading, insurance pricing and global economic forecasting.

Cybersecurity will also undergo a profound transformation. Quantum computers have the potential to break many of the encryption systems that secure today’s digital world. As quantum capabilities improve, governments are pushing for rapid adoption of “post-quantum cryptography,” a new generation of encryption designed to withstand quantum attacks. In 2025, multiple countries formally began transitioning government agencies and critical infrastructure to quantum-safe standards. This shift is one of the most urgent security tasks of the next decade, as nations fear that data intercepted today could be decrypted in the future once powerful quantum machines become available.

Climate modelling and energy research could benefit significantly as well. Quantum simulations can help scientists better understand atmospheric behaviour, predict extreme weather and develop new materials for renewable energy storage. Energy companies are experimenting with quantum models to design more efficient batteries, optimise grid performance and explore sustainable fuel alternatives. As climate pressures intensify, quantum-assisted tools may become central to global environmental strategy.

Logistics and supply chain systems are also expected to change dramatically. Quantum algorithms excel at solving optimisation problems involving thousands of variables. This means future quantum tools could help reroute global shipping networks, reduce fuel consumption and respond instantly to disruptions. As global trade becomes more complex, industries such as aviation, shipping and manufacturing are looking closely at quantum-ready solutions to improve resilience and efficiency.

Artificial intelligence will likely merge with quantum computing in transformative ways. Researchers are exploring “quantum machine learning,” which could dramatically accelerate training times and enable more advanced AI models. Some experts predict that breakthroughs in AI over the next decade may rely on quantum processors for tasks that require massive computational power. Early hybrid systems combining classical and quantum hardware are already being tested, signalling the first stage of this technological convergence.

Despite the excitement, challenges remain. Quantum machines remain fragile, highly sensitive to environmental noise and extremely expensive to maintain. Building reliable, scalable and error-corrected quantum computers is still a major engineering challenge. There are also concerns about inequality of access, as only a handful of countries and corporations currently control most of the global quantum infrastructure. To address this, several international organisations launched cooperative research initiatives in 2025 aimed at increasing global participation and ensuring ethical use of quantum technologies.

Still, momentum is building rapidly. Investment in quantum research has surged globally, with billions of dollars committed by governments and private companies in the past two years alone. New quantum labs, national research centres and commercial testbeds are being established across Europe, North America, China, Japan, South Korea, the Middle East and Australia. Industry analysts predict that the early 2030s may be the decade when quantum computing becomes a practical tool used across multiple sectors.

The impact will be far-reaching. Quantum computing promises to accelerate scientific discovery, strengthen cybersecurity, transform finance, enhance climate resilience, improve healthcare and revolutionise AI. While much of the potential is still emerging, the direction is clear: in the coming decade, quantum computing is set to become one of the most disruptive technologies in human history, reshaping the foundations of modern industry and society.

News.Az