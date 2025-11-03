How quantum technologies are developing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Quantum technologies are emerging as one of the most revolutionary scientific and engineering frontiers of the 21st century, News.Az reports.

The most advanced field in this area is quantum computing. Unlike classical computers that store data as bits (0 or 1), quantum computers use qubits — which can represent both 0 and 1 at the same time. This property allows quantum computers to perform many calculations simultaneously, enabling them to solve complex problems in seconds that would take classical computers thousands of years.

In 2025, companies like IBM, Google, Intel, IonQ, and Rigetti are leading the global race to build practical quantum machines. IBM has already introduced processors exceeding 1,000 qubits, while Google continues its research toward achieving full “quantum error correction,” a crucial milestone for stable and scalable systems.

Recent data show that the global quantum-technology market is expanding rapidly. Investment in quantum-technology companies surged in early 2025, rising from 550 million dollars in the first quarter of 2024 to 1.25 billion dollars in the first quarter of 2025, a year-over-year increase of nearly 128 percent. The overall market for quantum technologies — including computing, communication, and sensing — is expected to grow from 1.48 billion dollars in 2024 to 1.88 billion dollars in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate of about 27 percent. Analysts at McKinsey predict that global revenue from core quantum fields could reach up to 97 billion dollars by 2035.

Government investments and global race

Governments are now recognizing quantum science as a strategic priority. The United States has poured billions of dollars into its National Quantum Initiative, while the European Union’s Quantum Flagship program has committed over 1 billion euros to support research in computing, communication, and sensors. China continues to push forward aggressively, having built a 10-billion-dollar national quantum laboratory and launched the Micius satellite, which successfully demonstrated quantum-encrypted communication between Earth and space.

The United States remains a major hub of quantum innovation. The US quantum-computing market alone was valued at 231.5 million dollars in 2024, projected to rise to 302 million dollars in 2025 and reach 1.66 billion dollars by 2032. The number of quantum computers sold worldwide also jumped significantly — from 41 units in 2024, with total sales reaching 854 million dollars, compared to 494 million dollars in 2023.

Quantum communication and unbreakable security

Beyond computing, quantum communication is advancing quickly. It uses the principles of quantum mechanics to create unbreakable encryption. Quantum key distribution (QKD) allows data to be shared securely, as any interception attempt immediately alters the message and exposes the intrusion.

China’s Beijing–Shanghai quantum network and Europe’s EuroQCI initiative are two of the largest projects in this area, aiming to establish continent-wide secure communication networks within the next decade. These systems could make traditional hacking methods obsolete and ensure the safety of government and financial data transfers in the future.

Quantum sensing: seeing the invisible

Quantum sensing is another fast-developing field. Quantum sensors are capable of detecting the smallest variations in magnetic fields, gravity, and time with extreme precision. This technology has applications in navigation, medicine, environmental monitoring, and national defense.

Quantum gravimeters can map underground structures and help in resource exploration, while quantum clocks could redefine GPS accuracy, enabling centimeter-level positioning anywhere on Earth. In healthcare, quantum sensors could allow earlier disease detection through highly sensitive imaging tools.

Challenges and the road ahead

Despite extraordinary progress, quantum systems remain fragile and difficult to manage. They are extremely sensitive to temperature, vibration, and electromagnetic noise — even the smallest environmental disturbance can disrupt a quantum calculation. Maintaining stability, known as quantum coherence, is one of the biggest obstacles to widespread adoption. Scientists are developing new materials, cryogenic cooling techniques, and advanced error-correction algorithms to overcome these challenges.

Experts believe the 2020s will be a defining decade for quantum innovation. The technology will likely complement rather than replace classical computing, specializing in fields such as cryptography, logistics optimization, drug discovery, and financial modeling. Major industries, from pharmaceuticals to aerospace, are already testing early quantum algorithms to prepare for the next leap in computational capability.

A trillion-dollar future

The global market for quantum technologies in 2025 is valued at nearly 40 billion dollars, and forecasts suggest it could exceed 450 billion dollars by 2035 as commercial applications expand. Analysts predict that nations leading in quantum development will enjoy a strategic advantage similar to how digital computing reshaped global power in the 20th century.

Quantum technologies today stand where the internet was in its early years — experimental, complex, and full of potential. As investments grow and technical barriers fall, this field is expected to transform industries, strengthen cybersecurity, and unlock discoveries that could redefine science itself.

The race for quantum supremacy has begun, and the nations and companies that master it first will shape the technological and economic future of the world.

News.Az