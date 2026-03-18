Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib killed in strike

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Israel has claimed that Esmaeil Khatib, Iran’s intelligence minister, was killed in an overnight airstrike in Tehran, marking a major escalation in regional tensions.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the strike targeted senior Iranian leadership, adding that further “significant surprises” are expected as military operations intensify, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

According to his statement, Israel has authorized its military to target high-ranking Iranian figures without requiring additional approval, signaling a more aggressive phase in the conflict.

However, earlier reports cited by Iran International said Khatib had been targeted in the strikes, but his fate remained unclear at the time.

The reported attack comes amid a broader escalation involving Iran and Hezbollah, with airstrikes and retaliatory attacks continuing across the region.

If confirmed, the killing of such a senior official would mark a significant turning point in the ongoing conflict, raising concerns over further escalation.

News.Az