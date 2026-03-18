Israeli airstrikes on Beirut kill at least 6

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At least six civilians were killed and 24 others wounded in two Israeli airstrikes on Beirut at dawn on Wednesday, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health.

The ministry said the casualty figures are preliminary, noting that rescue teams have recovered bodies from the strike sites. The identities of the victims will be confirmed through DNA testing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The strikes targeted the Zkak Blat and Basta Tahta districts in the Lebanese capital, according to earlier reports.

The escalation follows renewed hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, the Iran-backed group that controls much of southern Lebanon. Hezbollah launched attacks on Israel on March 2, two days after a U.S.-Israeli strike killed Iran’s then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In response, Israel has intensified its military campaign against Hezbollah, carrying out repeated airstrikes on Beirut and surrounding areas.

News.Az