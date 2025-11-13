How smartphone overuse rewires the brain and affects attention span

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past decade, smartphones have quietly reshaped human behavior, but recent research shows the impact goes far deeper than habits, News.Az reports.

Scientists now argue that excessive screen time actively reshapes neural pathways, alters attention mechanisms, and reduces the brain’s tolerance for sustained focus. What once seemed like simple distraction has evolved into a measurable cognitive shift.

Modern apps are designed around rapid feedback loops – notifications, vibrations, pop-ups, and endless scrolling. Neuroscientists note that this high-frequency stimulation trains the brain to expect quick rewards. As a result, dopamine receptors become more sensitive to short bursts of novelty and less responsive to slower, thought-heavy tasks like reading, studying, or strategic thinking. Over time, this rebalancing of reward circuits makes long periods of concentration feel uncomfortable.

Studies using EEG and fMRI scans show that individuals who use their phones heavily exhibit more frequent attention switching and reduced activity in the prefrontal cortex – the area responsible for planning, impulse control, and long-term decision-making. This constant task-shifting reduces the brain’s ability to maintain “deep focus,” the state necessary for absorbing information or solving complex problems. In practical terms, this means people lose patience faster, skim instead of read, and abandon tasks more often.

Behavioral researchers also highlight a growing “micro-attention” pattern. Instead of concentrating for 20–30 minutes at a time, many users now focus in 20–30 second intervals before feeling the urge to check their phone. This fragmentation affects work, study, and even conversations. Teachers report students struggling to stay present in class, while employers describe rising difficulties with task completion and sustained productivity.

Attention problems are not the only consequence. The brain’s constant alert mode increases stress and disrupts emotional regulation. Individuals accustomed to high stimulation may struggle with boredom, quiet environments, or tasks requiring patience. Social interactions also change: the brain begins to prioritize digital rewards over real-world cues, weakening empathy and reducing face-to-face engagement.

The good news is that the brain remains adaptable. Neuroscientists say attention levels can improve with structured digital breaks, reduced notification exposure, and intentional “offline time” that allows neural circuits to regain balance. Practices such as deep reading, physical activity, meditation, and monotasking help strengthen focus pathways again.

But experts warn that reversing these effects requires consistency. The longer the brain stays locked in high-stimulus mode, the harder it becomes to reset.

Smartphones remain essential tools of modern life, yet their overuse carries neurological consequences that society is only beginning to understand. As researchers continue to uncover the long-term effects, one message is clear: regaining control over our attention may depend on rethinking how – and how often – we use our screens.

