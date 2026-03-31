Trump accuses France of denying airspace for US flights

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US President Donald Trump has accused France of refusing to allow US military supply flights heading to Israel to pass through its airspace, escalating tensions over allied coordination during the ongoing regional conflict.

In a social media post, Trump said France had been “very unhelpful” in relation to what he described as the elimination of a senior Iranian figure, though he did not provide further details, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

France had declined to permit US military flights bound for Israel to cross its airspace over the weekend. If confirmed, it would mark the first such refusal since the start of the conflict involving Iran.

The alleged decision comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, where military activity and diplomatic disagreements among Western allies have increased in recent months.

French authorities have not publicly confirmed the claim, and there has been no official response from Paris regarding the reported airspace restriction.

News.Az