Apple suppliers Skyworks and Qorvo to merge, creating $22 billion chip giant

U.S. chipmakers Skyworks Solutions and Qorvo announced Tuesday that they will merge in a $22 billion deal, forming one of the largest suppliers of radio-frequency (RF) chips for smartphones, including Apple’s iPhone.

The stock-and-cash agreement values Qorvo at $9.76 billion, offering shareholders $32.50 per share plus 0.96 Skyworks stock. Following the merger, Skyworks CEO Phil Brace will lead the combined company, while Qorvo’s Bob Bruggeworth joins the board. Skyworks investors will own 63% of the new entity, with Qorvo shareholders holding 37%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The merger is expected to close in early 2027 and comes amid a recovery in smartphone demand and Apple’s growing focus on in-house chip development. However, the deal may face antitrust scrutiny due to its scale.

 


