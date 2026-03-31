BBC sacks Scott Mills after police probe reports

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The BBC has ended its contract with radio presenter Scott Mills following reports linked to a historic police investigation into allegations about his personal conduct.

The corporation confirmed that Mills is “no longer contracted” but did not directly comment on whether the decision was connected to the investigation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

British media reports said Mills, 53, was previously questioned by police around a decade ago in connection with allegations involving a teenage boy. The investigation related to claims of serious sexual offences said to have occurred between 1997 and 2000.

The case was first reported by the Mirror newspaper. According to the Metropolitan Police, the investigation began in 2016 after a referral from another police force. A man in his 40s was interviewed under caution in 2018, and a full file was later passed to prosecutors.

The Crown Prosecution Service concluded there was not enough evidence to bring charges, and the case was closed in 2019.

BBC said it does not comment on individual cases but confirmed Mills is no longer working for the broadcaster.

Scott Mills had been one of the BBC’s most prominent radio hosts and took over BBC Radio 2’s flagship breakfast show in January 2025, following Zoe Ball.

His departure adds further pressure on the BBC, which has faced ongoing scrutiny in recent years following several high-profile misconduct-related controversies involving former presenters.

News.Az