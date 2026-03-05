How war in Iran impacts tourism in the Middle East

Two possible conflict scenarios

Oxford Economics outlined to News.Az two main scenarios to assess the economic implications of the crisis for tourism and aviation markets.

The first scenario assumes an early resolution within one to three weeks. Analysts consider this the most likely outcome, given that the United States administration has indicated a preference for a short military campaign. The conflict also appears to lack strong domestic support within the United States, while Iran may face internal constraints limiting its ability to sustain a prolonged confrontation.

The second scenario assumes a longer conflict lasting up to two months. According to the assessment shared with News.Az, this timeframe reflects expectations that Iran’s military and economic capacity may not allow it to sustain the conflict beyond several weeks.

Both scenarios examine two central drivers affecting tourism demand: operational disruptions caused by airspace closures and the psychological impact on international travellers.