HP, Dell, Asus, Acer turn to China for memory chips

Major PC manufacturers including HP, Dell, Acer and Asus are reportedly considering using Chinese-made memory chips for the first time as a global supply shortage continues to disrupt the tech industry.

The companies are exploring alternative supply options as shortages of memory chips threaten product launches and increase manufacturing costs across the electronics sector. Reuters said it could not independently verify the report, and the companies have not publicly commented, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The supply crunch is affecting dynamic random access memory (DRAM), a key component used in devices ranging from personal computers and smartphones to data centers.

The report said HP has begun testing products from Chinese chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) as part of efforts to diversify suppliers. The company is expected to monitor supply conditions through mid-2026 before deciding whether to adopt Chinese memory chips more widely, particularly for products sold outside the United States.

Dell is also reportedly evaluating CXMT’s DRAM products amid concerns that memory prices could continue rising through 2026.

Meanwhile, Acer is said to be open to using Chinese-made memory chips if they are integrated through contract manufacturing partners, while Asus has reportedly asked Chinese production partners to help source memory chips for certain notebook projects.

The move would mark a significant shift in global tech supply chains, as major Western PC brands have traditionally relied on memory suppliers from South Korea and other established semiconductor markets.

Industry analysts say ongoing supply constraints and cost pressures are forcing manufacturers to diversify supply sources and rethink long-standing procurement strategies.

News.Az