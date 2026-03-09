Aftermath of Iranian attack on Bahrain’s Bapco oil refinery - PHOTOS

Aftermath of Iranian attack on Bahrain’s Bapco oil refinery - PHOTOS

Smoke rises following an Iranian strike on the Bapco oil refinery in Bahrain (Source: Reuters)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Photos captured by Reuters show the aftermath of an Iranian attack on the Bapco Energies oil refinery in Bahrain.

The photos reveal thick smoke rising from the facility and damaged structures.

Following the attack, Bapco Energies has declared force majeure on its operations.

Force majeure is a contractual clause that releases parties from liability when they are unable to meet supply obligations due to events beyond their control.

The refinery, located near the Sitra area, is the country’s main oil refining facility and a key part of Bahrain’s energy infrastructure.

News.Az presents the photos.

Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

News.Az