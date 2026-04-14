HSBC Europe and Americas banking head Keefe exits

+ ↺ − 16 px

HSBC has confirmed that its head of banking for Europe and the Americas, Gerry Keefe, has resigned, marking another senior departure as the lender continues its global restructuring.

The announcement was made in an internal memo reviewed by Reuters and later confirmed by a company spokesperson, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Keefe had been responsible for overseeing HSBC’s commercial and investment banking operations across Europe and the Americas. He was appointed to the role roughly a year ago, following a broader leadership reshuffle.

Jo Miyake, currently head of Asia and Middle East banking, has been named interim replacement while the bank considers a permanent successor.

Keefe’s exit adds to a growing list of senior departures at HSBC since the group began a major overhaul aimed at simplifying its structure and sharpening its focus on Asia. As part of that strategy, the bank has scaled back its mergers and acquisitions and equities operations in parts of Europe and the Americas.

Keefe joined HSBC in 2021 from Citigroup, where he previously led its Americas banking division. His recruitment was seen as part of HSBC’s efforts to strengthen its investment banking presence in the United States.

The departure follows other high-profile exits, including former U.S. banking head Lisa McGeough, who left last year to join Deutsche Bank, underscoring continued leadership changes during the bank’s strategic pivot.

News.Az