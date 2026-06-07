Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia to pursue EU standards after election - VIDEO

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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that the country will focus heavily on aligning with European Union standards and boosting democratic reforms following the parliamentary elections, while firmly maintaining a balanced foreign policy.

Pashinyan, who is currently leading the Civil Contract party’s re-election campaign, shared his vision for the country's future outside a polling station after casting his ballot on election day. He emphasized that Brussels remains Yerevan's core ally for domestic political modernization, News.Az reports, citing Armenpress.

“The future of Armenia will be a strategy of strengthening independence, statehood, democracy, and the rule of law, and we will continue along the path of democratic reforms, of course with the support of our European partners, because the European Union is our main partner in implementing democratic reforms,” Pashinyan told international reporters.

The Prime Minister pointed to recently passed parliamentary legislation that initiates the country's EU accession process, explaining that the ultimate goal is full alignment with European institutional frameworks. Pashinyan outlined two potential future paths under this strategy.

“When Armenia is fully and sincerely aligned with the standards of the European Union, two scenarios are possible," Pashinyan explained. "The first is that the European Union will accept Armenia as a full member. The second is that it will not, because that depends on many political circumstances; for example, the EU may decide not to expand at all.”

Regardless of the eventual decision from Brussels, the Prime Minister insisted that Armenia wins either way, as the country will benefit directly from operating under high-level European standards.

When questioned by reporters on how his administration plans to manage the delicate geopolitical balance between the West and Russia, Pashinyan maintained that his cabinet will not abandon its current diplomatic positioning. He affirmed that Armenia will continue to remain entirely faithful to a balanced foreign policy approach moving forward.

News.Az