HSBC names interim chair Brendan Nelson as permanent leader in surprise move

HSBC Holdings has confirmed that interim chairman Brendan Nelson will assume the role permanently, seven months after the Asia-focused bank began searching for a replacement for former chair Mark Tucker. The move comes as a surprise to some investors, despite Nelson expressing earlier that he did not intend to take on the chairman role for six to nine years at this stage in his career.

In a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange, HSBC said Nelson’s appointment followed a “robust process” considering both internal and external candidates, without providing further details, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Nelson, 76, has been interim chair since October 1, 2025, and joined the bank’s board in September 2023. He previously led global banking at KPMG and has extensive experience in UK and international finance and auditing, though he has limited public experience in Asia.

Under Nelson’s leadership, HSBC will continue executing CEO Georges Elhedery’s strategy, following a sweeping restructuring last October. The plan focused on scaling back Western operations and emphasizing growth in Asia, the bank’s largest market. Geopolitical tensions, particularly US-China trade frictions, remain a key challenge for the bank’s expansion efforts in the region.

Elhedery, who became CEO in September 2024, has also been driving HSBC’s pivot toward fee-based income to offset declining interest revenue amid central bank rate cuts. The bank’s recent half-year results indicated that US trade tariffs could affect its target for a mid-teens return on tangible equity.

Industry observers have offered mixed reactions to Nelson’s permanent appointment. John Cronin, an independent banking analyst, described the selection process as “haphazard” and indicative of weak succession planning for a critical global finance role. Meanwhile, a hedge fund investor called the decision a “safe choice” for the bank despite its unexpected nature.

HSBC shares remained largely flat in early trading in Hong Kong following the announcement. Nelson will continue as chair of HSBC’s group audit committee until the publication of the 2025 results in February 2026, after which a replacement will be appointed.

Nelson said in the stock exchange filing: “I look forward to continuing to work with the board, Georges, and the wider management team as we deliver on our strategic and financial objectives.”

