Klook delays US IPO to early 2026

Online travel platform Klook plans to delay its U.S. listing to early 2026. The Hong Kong-based company had initially aimed for a late-2025 IPO in New York but is now waiting for post-holiday market conditions.

Weak debuts from peers like Navan influenced the decision, though plans remain under review. Founded in 2014, Klook offers bookings for tours, attractions, transport, and other travel experiences worldwide, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Its IPO could raise around $500 million, backed by investors including SoftBank and Goldman Sachs.

